88-Year-Old Stockton Woman Critically Wounds Son in Stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- An 88-year-old woman is behind bars at the San Joaquin county jail - accused of trying to kill her own child.

Stockton Police say Amalia Guerrero pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed her son in the ear at her home on West 10th street.

Long-time friend JoAnne Lott says Guerrero's 57-year-old son Frank is a drug user who'd tried to steal tax information from her and that Guerrero had obtained a restraining order against him last month.

Lott also believes the grandmother wouldn't have attacked unless she felt her own life was in danger.

"I think it was ... she was being threatened. That's my concern, because she's not that type of ... she's not that type of person," said Lott.

From her jail cell Guerrero declined to talk with FOX40 about what happened Tuesday before she was arrested.

Her son remains in critical condition.