Adopt a Pet: Zoey

Today Nereo Rebellato from the Sacramento SPCA brought along Zoey -- a very sweet dog who needs a new home.

Zoey is a sweet gal who is affectionate and loves to give big kisses. She enjoys walking, riding in the car and playing and does very well on leash. Zoey would love to have a family with older children who would enjoy exploring the outside world and then return home to cuddles and kisses. Looking for love - then you must meet Zoey - she might just be your forever friend.

Zoey recently spent a day out of the shelter with four small dogs (ranging from 5-15lbs) and did wonderfully with them!

##### SENIORS FOR SENIORS #####

Because Zoey is 5+ years old, her adoption fees are waived for adopters over the age of 65.