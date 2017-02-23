Adopt a Pet: Zoey

Today Nereo Rebellato from the Sacramento SPCA brought along Zoey -- a very sweet dog who needs a new home.

Zoey is a sweet gal who is affectionate and loves to give big kisses. She enjoys walking, riding in the car and playing and does very well on leash. Zoey would love to have a family with older children who would enjoy exploring the outside world and then return home to cuddles and kisses. Looking for love - then you must meet Zoey - she might just be your forever friend.
Zoey recently spent a day out of the shelter with four small dogs (ranging from 5-15lbs) and did wonderfully with them!
##### SENIORS FOR SENIORS #####
Because Zoey is 5+ years old, her adoption fees are waived for adopters over the age of 65.

Animal ID 14701663
Species Dog
Breed Terrier, American Staffordshire/Boxer
Age 10 years 10 months 2 days
Gender Female
Size Large
Color Brown/White
Spayed/Neutered  
Declawed No
Site Adoptions
Location Dog Runs
Intake Date 10/5/2016
Adoption Price $100.00