Baby Justice’s Father Appears in Court Two Years After Death of Infant

YOLO COUNTY -- Exactly two years after the death of his infant son, Justice, Frank Rees stood in a Yolo County courtroom for his arraignment.

But he did not enter a plea.

Instead, the judge continued the arraignment to next Tuesday, where Rees will face charges of involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and providing meth.

The deputy district attorney says the public defender's office will likely not represent him due to a conflict of interest, because Samantha Green, the baby's mother, is expected to testify against Rees.

Samantha Green was convicted of second-degree murder last September.

A public defender represented her during the trial.

Their son, Justice, died after Samantha Green, who was high on meth, abandoned him in the thickets of a Knights Landing slough.

Her trial revealed that Rees injected her with methamphetamine, before she took off from their home and eventually left her son out in the cold.

His lifeless body wasn't discovered until the next day.

Her father, Randy Green, was prepared to ask the judge to deny Rees bail, which is set at a half million dollars.

He said he'll be back in court next week to face Rees.

"Frank is doing the same thing. He got a girlfriend, moved her in with his mom and dad, got her pregnant, having a baby. Doing drugs over there. They're doing the same thing," Frank Green said.

Authorities arrested Rees just two weeks ago for possession of meth and some ammo, while at home with his pregnant girlfriend.

"I just wanna make sure this guy doesn't get out and hurt anybody else," Frank Green added.