California Conservation Corps Continues Levee Work in Manteca

MANTECA -- Five California Conservation Corps crews continued to work Thursday on levees on the outskirts of Manteca that have been threatened by flood waters.

During the height of the storms, nine crews from camps around Northern California used plastic, sandbags, stakes and cords to put up wave wash protection for levees that often had water on both sides due to seepage.

The work went on in two shifts with portable lights brought in for work at night. They put down about 1 1/4 miles of plastic in addition to using sandbags to work on boils -- water seepage concentrated in a small area.

"It's hard work in the rain, at night...we had a morning shift and an evening shift," said CCC crew supervisor Anthony Burger.

Crews are made up of young people who are paid minimum wage to get a chance to work at their first jobs. They are told it would be hard dirty work, so the challenges are no surprise.

Homeowners Mel and Trina Sparks did not evacuate their home on the San Joaquin River, which is under two feet of water. They used fishing waders and boats to get to and from their house and appreciated the presence of the CCC crews on the levee road leading to their house.

"They've been doing an excellent job...they've been out night and day," said Mel Sparks.

"We appreciate everything you're doing, that's for sure," said Trina Sparks to a crew supervisor.

Some CCC crews are now pulling out as the water level stabilizes although heavy repair work on levees continues. An evacuation order remains in effect in certain areas of Manteca.