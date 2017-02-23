Celebrate National Margarita Day!

Posted 8:59 AM, February 23, 2017, by , Updated at 01:38PM, February 22, 2017


Stop by Chevy's and enjoy the debut of their new Black Diamond Margarita.  This margarita is made using Roca Patron, hand-made simple syrup, Patron Citronge, hand-made sweet and sour, and Hennessy.  The best part is that the shaker stays at your table for 2 more refills.