Celebrate National Margarita Day!

Stop by Chevy's and enjoy the debut of their new Black Diamond Margarita. This margarita is made using Roca Patron, hand-made simple syrup, Patron Citronge, hand-made sweet and sour, and Hennessy. The best part is that the shaker stays at your table for 2 more refills.
Stop by Chevy's and enjoy the debut of their new Black Diamond Margarita. This margarita is made using Roca Patron, hand-made simple syrup, Patron Citronge, hand-made sweet and sour, and Hennessy. The best part is that the shaker stays at your table for 2 more refills.