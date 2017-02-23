Cooking with Blackbird Kitchen + Beer Gallery

Today FOX40 is joined by Carina Lampkin, Co-Owner/Founder of Blackbird Kitchen + Beer Gallery and guest chef Jamie Lauren to get a preview of what they have cooking from their new menus.
Burrata fritters with spicy tomato sauce
Recipes:
Spicy tomato sauce
1 can crushed tomatoes (#10)
1 yellow onion, minced
8 cl garlic, minced
2 T chili flakes
4 bay leaves
12 leaves basil, rough chop
¼ bu parsley, rough chop
¼ C olive oil
Salt/pepper to taste
Method:
In a sauce pot, heat oil over medium heat, add garlic and onions and sweat until tender and aromatic. Season with salt, add chili flakes and bay leaves and cook for about 30 seconds. Add tomatoes and cook slowly over low heat for about 45 minutes, add basil and cook another hour, until the tomatoes lose some of their acid and become sweet, finish with parsley.
Burrata Fritters
1-pound tub of burrata
2 teaspoons baking powder
cayenne pinch
salt, to taste
2 eggs
3/4 cups all-purpose flour
2 T pecorino, microplaned
- Combine all ingredients except for the flour in a medium mixing bowl until homogenous. Slowly add the flour until well-combined. Chill until cold.
- Fill a medium-sized heavy-bottomed pot with grapeseed oil and heat over high heat until the oil reaches 350 degrees.
- With a spoon make fritters the size of a quarter, they will expand when they hit the hot oil. Fry for about a minute, or until the fritters are golden brown, and remove from the oil and place on paper towels to drain the oil.