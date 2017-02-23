Cooking with Blackbird Kitchen + Beer Gallery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today FOX40 is joined by Carina Lampkin, Co-Owner/Founder of Blackbird Kitchen + Beer Gallery and guest chef Jamie Lauren to get a preview of what they have cooking from their new menus.

Burrata fritters with spicy tomato sauce

Recipes:

Spicy tomato sauce

1 can crushed tomatoes (#10)

1 yellow onion, minced

8 cl garlic, minced

2 T chili flakes

4 bay leaves

12 leaves basil, rough chop

¼ bu parsley, rough chop

¼ C olive oil

Salt/pepper to taste

Method:

In a sauce pot, heat oil over medium heat, add garlic and onions and sweat until tender and aromatic. Season with salt, add chili flakes and bay leaves and cook for about 30 seconds. Add tomatoes and cook slowly over low heat for about 45 minutes, add basil and cook another hour, until the tomatoes lose some of their acid and become sweet, finish with parsley.

Burrata Fritters

1-pound tub of burrata

2 teaspoons baking powder

cayenne pinch

salt, to taste

2 eggs

3/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 T pecorino, microplaned