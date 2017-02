Please enable Javascript to watch this video

So You Think You Can Dance Season 13 winner Kida Burns visited the show to talk about life after being crowned dancing champion. He also showed off some of his moves. Season 14 auditions are coming up in Los Angeles on March 17th. If you think you have what it takes you can register below.

More info:

So You Think You Can Dance Season 14 Auditions

March 17th, 7am

Orpheum Theater, Los Angeles

Fox.com/Dance