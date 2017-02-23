Donating to Cayman’s Cuddles

Posted 10:32 AM, February 23, 2017, by , Updated at 10:31AM, February 23, 2017

Today's Kids Matter segment is all about Cayman and her Pillow Pets. Mae is chatting with Cayman and her mom Gina to talk about their efforts to bring comfort to kids at Shriner's Hospital by way of Pillow Pets. If you would like to donate and help Cayman help others visit her GoFundMe Page. 