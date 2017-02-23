FOX40 Special Report: Asylum on Hold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“It’s difficult leaving your property, your home behind,” said Sipriana Morales Prudente from a seat inside of her attorney’s office, fighting back tears.

The Mexican national left her home in the coastal town of Las Playas, in Acapulco, Mexico with no idea about where she’d end up, or how she’d get there. She was only certain of one thing – if she didn’t leave, her life was in danger.

"I was always very comfortable there until they killed my brothers in law. I'd see them come back over and over again. I was always in fear,” Sipriana said through a translator.

Unfortunately Sipriana’s story isn’t an original one in Las Playas. Some people whom she feared were connected to the Lana Cartels murdered two family members who lived next door to her, over a land dispute. Sipriana feared she was next. So she took off for the border, seeking asylum in the U.S.

“I thought the second I got there I’d be protected. I was wrong,” said Sipriana.

Her immigration records show she arrived at the border June 19, 2016. She was immediately detained, and questioned a day later by homeland security agents. It would take a full month before Customs & Immigration officers interviewed Sipriana to verify her story was credible.

In the meantime, she bounced around detention centers from Chula Vista to Arizona, eventually ending up at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma Washington, a federal immigration prison, where she was detained for four months.

“It was like an ice chest, it was very cold. I was very uncomfortable, felt like I was always being followed or watched,” said Sipiana.

“Immigration can house them anywhere that they have a bed, or room to put them,” said Douglas Lehrman, a Sacramento-based immigration attorney who took on Sipriana’s case when some of her family members in the U.S. reached out to him.

Lehrman says those seeking asylum often have bigger legal challenges than people who’ve committed crimes.

You have less rights than a criminal in a deportation hearing. You don’t have a right to court appointed counsel. This is one of the greatest, how can you put it, lack of rights,” Lehrman said.

After all she's been through, there’s no guarantee Sipriana will be allowed to stay in the U.S. Data gathered by the non-partisan Trac Immigration project shows there’s a significant backlog for asylum cases in California’s immigration courts. Sipriana will likely wait at least two years to see a judge.

“The fact that there’s such a long backlog is terrifying. It’s scary to me as a U.S. citizen, it’s terrifying to somebody who’s an asylum applicant,” said Rachel Ray, managing attorney at the UC Undocumented Legal Services Center.

She’s handled asylum cases before, mostly for unaccompanied minors from Central and South America. Ray says asylum cases are treated much like refugee cases.

“Sure you can get past a credible fear interview. But you also have to go through an asylum interview process or a defensive process. Those are hard cases to win,” said Ray. For many of her former clients, the uncertainty was overwhelming.

According to the American Immigration Council, the U.S. takes in an average of about 24,000 asylum seekers every year.

Ray believes, under the new Trump administration, the number of accepted asylees could be much lower. And for those who've already applied, the process won't move any faster. In 2016, there were more than 620,000 cases still pending.

“There's a really long wait time. And during that wait time, you’re here without status. You’re here and you don’t know what your future is going to look like. And you’ve left a country you’re afraid to return to,” said Ray.

“I was very scared. I thought maybe I was going to be a burden on my family, that maybe they’d be deported. Maybe it would’ve been better if I’d stayed in Mexico and been murdered,” said Sipriana.

It’s difficult for her now to look at pictures of the home and the life she left behind in Mexico, wondering every day if she’ll be sent back, or if her perilous journey to the U.S. was all for nothing.

“When I start to remember everything that happened I start to get sad, but I thank God, I ask him to give me strength."

Spokespersons for both the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service, as well as the U.S. Department of Justice declined requests for interview for this story.