Free Community Baby Shower Helping New Parents

Phil Serna, Sacramento County Board of Supervisors District 1, and new mom Jeanine Gaines are in the studio with Mae to raise awareness to a very important cause.

In celebration of Black History Month, new and expecting moms and dads are invited to the second annual "Pride & Joy Community Baby Shower" to support healthy pregnancies and babies. For more than two decades, data reveals that African-American children in Sacramento County die at twice the rate of other children. Perinatal conditions, sleep-related deaths and child abuse/neglect homicides are the leading causes.

To help reduce infant mortality rates, the Sac Health Baby campaign will host this free, hands-on resource fair featuring life-saving information and connections to critical support services.

Oak Park Community Center

3425 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Sacramento

Saturday, February 25

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.