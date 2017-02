Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Caramelized Onions, Roasted Seaweed, Teri Mayo, Umai Teriyaki Sauce, and White Sesame. Get your favorite hot dog at Umai Hot Dogs.

Louie Tran of Umai Hot Dogs visited our kitchen to serve up some amazing hot dogs. Umai Hot Dogs offers a wide variety of different hot dog styles just like their Tokyo Signature with

More info:

Umai Savory Hot Dogs

3 locations-

-Roseville

-Natomas

-Arden Area

UmaiHotDogs.com