Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Toni Okamoto, founder of Plant Based on a Budget, visited our kitchen today to talk about meal plans and serve up some split pea soup. If you're looking to eat better on a budget you can get a custom meal plan created by Toni by visiting her website.

More info:

PlantBasedOnABudget.com

Facebook: Plant Based on a Budget

Twitter: @PlantBasedBlog