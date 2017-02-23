NASA’s Discovery Beyond our Solar System

Darren and Paul are excited to be talking with Dr. Nikole Lewis (Astronomer, Space Telescope Science Institute) about the latest big thing happening in outer space. Our cosmic neighborhood just got a little more crowded! On Wednesday afternoon NASA announced it has discovered seven Earth-sized planets orbiting a star only 40 light years away. The findings from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope also found that three of the planets are in the habitable zone where liquid water might flow on its surface. Right now, the Hubble Space Telescope is scanning the atmospheres of these planets to help determine if they might be rich in water.
