No-Kill Shelter Needs Help Placing Animals After Flooding in Williams

WILLAIMS — After recent flooding in Williams, a local animal shelter is asking for help placing cats and making repairs.

Seventy cats located at the Williams Animal Clinic and SPCA are in need of homes after the levee break put the clinic under water.

If you would like to donate to help the SPCA visit their GoFundMe Page.

Thursday afternoon they had received about 75 percent of their requested donations.

Donations can also be mailed to:

Pam

Williams Animal Clinic

245 7th St,

Williams, CA 95987