Pedestrian Killed in Rancho Cordova Hit-and-Run

RANCHO CORDOVA -- A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Rancho Cordova on Thursday night.

The crash happened on Sunrise Boulevard near Coloma Road about 8:15 p.m.

The CHP says a male pedestrian was crossing Sunrise Boulevard when a truck or SUV hit him. Officers say the man was wearing dark clothing and wasn't using a crosswalk when he was hit.

Officers say there were skid marks on the road, so it appears the vehicle tried to stop, but hit the man and then fled the scene.

A broken mirror was found at the scene, and officers are using it to try to determine what type of vehicle was involved in the crash.

Northbound traffic on Sunrise at Coloma is shut down for the investigation.

