Restored Sacramento Train Station Revealed

SACRAMENTO -- It's a moment when history meets the future.

The Sacramento Valley Station unveiled its $31 million full restoration.

Congresswoman Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento), kicked off the ceremony almost 91 years after its original construction. She was instrumental in securing $15 million in federal funding to improve transit in her hometown.

"Here at the confluence of two great rivers, this is where Sacramento began. And when you think about the railroads, it really brought us together with the rest of the country," Matsui said.

Improvements include construction of a second floor, a third floor, and a rooftop area. This adds an additional 25,000 square feet of mixed use, leasable space for offices, food vendors and retail. But they kept a lot of the old charm -- most notably by the restoration of iconic 1863 Transcontinental railroad mural.

Instead of replacing the windows altogether, they kept the outside window. So the historic look is still there. But they also added this inside window, which makes it extremely efficient. This is one of the many factors that made the station LEED certified -- meaning it is energy efficient and has advanced climate control systems.

Officials said this is only the beginning. Long term plans include faster commute routes to the Bay area -- proving the depot not only connects people, but technology as well.

"This is going to connect Sacramentans physically to the Bay Area and parts of Northern California. But we're going to connect technologically here. Because Sacramento is part of a mega region. We're not in competition here with the Bay Area. We're in cooperation. And as tech grows, it needs to grow here in Sacramento," Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said.

"It's going to be a northern California Bay region, which we are really going to be a part of, so it's very exciting," Matsui said.

Leasing spaces are now open for potential vendors. One of the floors is already slated to be leased to a multimedia company.