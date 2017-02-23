Suspect Arrested in Connection to CHP Officer Lucas Chellew’s Death

SACRAMENTO — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of CHP Officer Lucas Chellew.

The suspect, Alberto Quiroz, 26, of Sacramento was arrested Thursday around 11:45 a.m. He was booked into the Sacramento County Jail about 7 p.m. on charges of felony evading, felony vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony resisting arrest.

Investigators said they believe Quiroz was the suspect riding the motorcycle that Officer Chellew was pursuing at the time of his death.

Chellew died Wednesday after he crashed into a pole while pursuing a suspect along Fruitridge Road in South Sacramento.

Quiroz is expected to be in court Friday at 1:30 p.m.

