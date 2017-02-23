Weather-Related Detour Leads to Big Lotto Win for Lodi Man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI -- It was a normal Tuesday for Lodi resident Jason Prewett.

"Waking up, getting the kids to school," he said.

He just had to deal with a small weather related detour.

"Over where I live off Harney the roads closed over there," he said.

Wet weather in Lodi shut down Jason Prewett's usual route on Harney Lane to buy lottery tickets at AMPM on January 31, so he went to Save Mart liquor store instead.

That's when the day took a very different turn.

"I started freaking out, I was yelling at myself driving, I was calling my wife," said Prewett.

The Lodi father of two hit the jackpot at Save Mart liquor store. He won $750,000 all thanks to the detour he took because of the rain.

Manpreet Ghuane sold him the ticket.

"Twenty minutes later he comes back, and he's like 'you're my new best friend' and I'm like 'what the heck?'" Ghuane said.

A ticket with a jackpot this big has never been sold at the liquor store, but the mystery crossword scratcher changed that.

"I just had a feeling I would win someday, I told that to my family and wife, I said I just had a feeling someday it'll pay off and it did," Prewett said.

Prewett admits he wasn't a fan of the wet weather, but now $750,000 later he's changing his tune,

"Rain all the time," he said while laughing.

Prewett said he'll use the money to pay off bills and buy a house.