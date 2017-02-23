YMCA 12-Hour Bike-a-Thon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sacramento Central YMCA Board Member,Isaac Gonzalez, is hosting a 12 Hour Bike-a-Thon because he believes opportunity should not be a privilege.

While many people celebrate their birthday by taking the day off work and enjoying a celebratory cake, one daring member of the Sacramento community will celebrate his 36th birthday riding a stationary bike in the YMCA lobby for twelve hours as part of a community-wide effort to raise funds for the YMCA's Y-Assist scholarship program. Isaac, a passionate Sacramento Central YMCA Advisory Board Member, hopes to raise $7,500 in 2017, after raising more than $5,000 during his birthday bike-a-thon at the Y in 2016.