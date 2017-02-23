Your Weekend, February 23

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Paul and Simone have a loaded list of things for you to do this weekend.
Sacramento Fashion Week 2017
Thursday: Beatnik Studios | Friday & Saturday: Sacramento Railyards
Thurs. 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Fri. & Sat. 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-fashion-week-2017/
The Magic of Ryan Kane
Green Valley Theatre
Fri. & Sat. 8 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/magic-ryan-kane-3/
29th Annual Celebration of Black History Month
Cal Expo
Sat. 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/29th-annual-celebration-black-history-month/
Sacramento's Brazilian Carnaval 2017
CLARA
Sat. 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/carnival-2017/
Lightwire Theater: Dino-Light
Mondavi Center
Sun 3 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/lightwire-theater-dino-light/
Make It A Night Pick:
10th Annual Sacramento French Film Festival Winter Short Film Screenings
Crest Sacramento
Sat. 7 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/10th-annual-sacramento-french-film-festival-winter-short-film-screenings/
WHERE TO EAT:
Empress Tavern (there is a festival special)
WHERE TO GRAB A DRINK: Downtown & Vine