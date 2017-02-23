Your Weekend, February 23

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Paul and Simone have a loaded list of things for you to do this weekend.

Sacramento Fashion Week 2017

Thursday: Beatnik Studios | Friday & Saturday: Sacramento Railyards

Thurs. 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Fri. & Sat. 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-fashion-week-2017/

The Magic of Ryan Kane

Green Valley Theatre

Fri. & Sat. 8 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/magic-ryan-kane-3/

29th Annual Celebration of Black History Month

Cal Expo

Sat. 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/29th-annual-celebration-black-history-month/

Sacramento's Brazilian Carnaval 2017

CLARA

Sat. 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/carnival-2017/

Lightwire Theater: Dino-Light

Mondavi Center

Sun 3 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/lightwire-theater-dino-light/

Make It A Night Pick:

10th Annual Sacramento French Film Festival Winter Short Film Screenings

Crest Sacramento

Sat. 7 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/10th-annual-sacramento-french-film-festival-winter-short-film-screenings/

WHERE TO EAT:

Empress Tavern (there is a festival special)

WHERE TO GRAB A DRINK: Downtown & Vine