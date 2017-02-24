2017 Daytona 500 Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul and Simone are chatting with David Wilson (President of Toyota Racing Development, U.S.A.) and Ed Laukes (VP of Integrated Marketing Operations at Toyota Motor Sales) about the great American race -- Daytona 500. Get ready for radical changes on the speedway and the highway

live from Daytona International Speedway.They have all the details on the drastically redesigned Camry car hitting the track before the sales floor. The 2018 Camry will take to the race tracks in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) to open the 2017 season, before it takes to the showroom floors at Toyota dealerships in late summer.

2017 Daytona 500

Sunday on FOX40

Coverage starts at 10 a.m.

Race begins at 11 a.m.