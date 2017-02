Body of Jayda Jenkins Found in Alameda Creek

ALAMEDA COUNTY — The body of 18-year-old Jayda Jenkins has been found, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday morning.

Jenkins went missing Jan. 21, following a car crash. Her car was discovered a few days later in Alameda Creek, but there was no sign of Jenkins.

Jenkins was a recent graduate of Millennium High School in Tracy. Hundreds of friends, classmates and neighbors held a vigil Jan. 27 at the Tracy Learning Center baseball diamond.

“I want everybody to know that we’re not going to give up ’til we find her, and I want everyone to know that we love her,”┬áJenkin’s friend, Haylee Faultner, said at the time.

Jenkins’ body was found late Thursday afternoon, and authorities confirmed it was her Friday morning.