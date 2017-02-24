Body of Jayda Jenkins Found in Alameda Creek

ALAMEDA COUNTY — The body of 18-year-old Jayda Jenkins has been found, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday morning.

Jenkins went missing Jan. 21, following a car crash. Her car was discovered a few days later in Alameda Creek, but there was no sign of Jenkins.

Jenkins was a recent graduate of Millennium High School in Tracy. Hundreds of friends, classmates and neighbors held a vigil Jan. 27 at the Tracy Learning Center baseball diamond.

“I want everybody to know that we’re not going to give up ’til we find her, and I want everyone to know that we love her,” Jenkin’s friend, Haylee Faultner, said at the time.

Jenkins’ body was found late Thursday afternoon, and authorities confirmed it was her Friday morning.