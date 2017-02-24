Caretaker Saves Elderly Woman During Fairfield House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD -- Two woman were hospitalized after a home in Fairfield went up in flames Friday afternoon.

The fire happened just after noon on the 2500 block of Valley Oak Way. The quick thinking of one victim may be why the two are still alive.

When the Fairfield Fire Department arrived on scene they found two injured women in the backyard.

A 68-year-old woman and her 20-year-old caretaker were inside when the fire started. Investigators say the caretaker pulled the elderly woman out, likely saving her life.

The two were found with burns and dealing with smoke inhalation. Both were taken to a hospital to be treated.

Battalion Chief Steve Trepagnier said the elderly woman is in critical condition and her caretaker is in serious condition.

Trepagnier said the fire likely started because of smoking. The price tag on the damage is about $150,000.