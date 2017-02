FRESNO — Several Fresno high school students got sick Friday when they ate cookies laced with a cocktail of drugs.

KMPH reports that seven ninth graders from Hoover High School ate the cookies, which police say may have been laced with Xanax, marijuana and an unknown powdery substance.

A statement released by Fresno Unified notes that local law enforcement were able to quickly locate the person who provided the cookies.

Stay with FOX40 as this story develops.