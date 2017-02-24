In Your Neighborhood: Ripon

This week FOX40 is hanging out in Ripon and Martina and Mae are having fun around town.

Martina is in downtown Ripon at the very well-known Schemper Ace Hardware getting to know the guys behind the store at they prepare to be the Grand Marshal of the Almond Blossom Festival. The Schemper family has been serving the Ripon community for 62 years! Martina is also busy making Ally the Almond her new BFF and she is even learning the correct way to pronounce "almond."

Mae is hanging out at the location where the Almond Festival will be in full swing this weekend and since we all know almonds are good for your health, she is joined by an official from Doctors Hospital Manteca & Doctors Medical Center. Heart Disease is the number one killer in the United States and they are ready to change those statistics with the many, many almonds available. There's also a giant heart on location to teach a few lessons in a fun interactive way.

California Carnival plays a big part in the Almond Festival and Martina is riding the rides. Hopefully its not too fast for her.