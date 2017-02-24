What do you get when Mardi Gras goes to the dogs? That's right, Mardi Paws! The first ever Mardi Paws Parade is coming to Old Sacramento. In addition to the parade the event will feature different sponsors, vendors, food and drinks, a doggy play area, and more. You can register your animal to participate, dress them up, and even create your own dog float. All funds from the event will go directly to Front Street Animal Shelter.
More info:
Mardi Paws Parade
Old Sacramento
Saturday, March 4th
Parade and Festivities 11am-3pm
Fox40.com/MardiPaws
Downtown Sacramento Partnership
1014 2nd Street, Suite 200
(916) 970-5226
OldSacramento.com
Facebook: @OldSacramento
Twitter: @OldSacramento