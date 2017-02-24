Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What do you get when Mardi Gras goes to the dogs? That's right, Mardi Paws! The first ever Mardi Paws Parade is coming to Old Sacramento. In addition to the parade the event will feature different sponsors, vendors, food and drinks, a doggy play area, and more. You can register your animal to participate, dress them up, and even create your own dog float. All funds from the event will go directly to Front Street Animal Shelter.

More info:

Mardi Paws Parade

Old Sacramento

Saturday, March 4th

Parade and Festivities 11am-3pm

Fox40.com/MardiPaws

Downtown Sacramento Partnership

1014 2nd Street, Suite 200

(916) 970-5226

OldSacramento.com

Facebook: @OldSacramento

Twitter: @OldSacramento