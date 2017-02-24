Police: Man Held Captive, Tortured for Two Days in Grass Valley Home

GRASS VALLEY — A man was reportedly held captive and tortured by a couple for two days inside of a Grass Valley home.

A man entered the Grass Valley Police Department at around 5 p.m. Thursday to report that he had just been held against his will, tortured and beaten.

Investigations led by Grass Valley and Nevada County Sheriff’s detectives led them to arrest suspects Layla Callahan, 22, and David Munoz, 25.

The man was treated for his injuries at a hospital and has been released.

Authorities are investigating the man’s claims and have not uncovered how the man ended up being held and tortured at the home by the couple or if the man has any connections to the suspects.