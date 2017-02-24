Residents Cleaning Up in Flooded San Jose

SAN JOSE (AP) — Residents in San Jose are returning to their homes to start the messy cleanup after flooding forced the sudden evacuation of thousands of people this week.

City officials are bringing in large trash bins throughout the flooded neighborhood as residents are mopping up, hosing down property and hauling away destroyed belongings.

Authorities on Friday lifted evacuation orders for about 800 more residents, leaving about 3,000 still out of their homes because of the flooding.

At the height of the flooding Tuesday, 14,000 residents were ordered to evacuate when a creek overflowed following heavy rains and sent waist-high water into neighborhoods.

San Jose city officials are also opening a multi-agency assistance center Saturday to help residents and businesses recover.