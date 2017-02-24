Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary usually doesn't worry too much about fashion but today he's enjoying a sneak preview of the upcoming Sac Fashion Week fashion show. Sac Fashion Week keep growing throughout the year and they're always looking for new talent. They work with local higher education institutions to recruit and develop talent as well provide an avenue for students to learn real-world skills.

They provide the bridge between fashion designers, models, photographers, advertising agencies, modeling & talent agencies, fine artists, make up and hair stylists, exhibitors and entrepreneurs in the beauty, fashion and entertainment industry.

Their overall goal is to bring awareness to the local fashion scene as well as help it grow economically.