STOCKTON — A woman fell and drowned in the Mormon Slough below eastbound Highway 4 near South Lincoln Street, according to Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department.

Crews with the Stockton Fire Department responded to the incident while the Stockton Police Department blocked off the Highway 4 onramp near the incident at around 5:29 p.m.

What led up to the woman’s death has not been reported at this time.

