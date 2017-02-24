Suspect Crashes Vehicle Through Garage Door at Sacramento County Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Authorities are investigating a crash that happened outside of the Sacramento County Jail early Friday morning.

A 54-year-old old suspect ran his car through the roll-up door going into the garage on 6th Street for unknown reasons. This area is used to bring arrestees into the jail for booking.

He got the vehicle all the way through the door into a secure area monitored by authorities. The suspect the proceeded to get out of the car and was taken into custody by police.

He was arrested for felony vandalism and violation of probation. His name and photo will be released at a later time.