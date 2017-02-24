Suspect in October Triple Homicide Arrested in Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. — The man suspected of killing a grandmother and her two grandsons on Oct. 15 has been arrested in Mississippi.

Sgt. Bryce Heinlein of the Sacramento Police Department reports Jerod Watson, 52, was arrested by Biloxi police and is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention center.

Watson is the ex-boyfriend of Twanna Lucas, the mother of the 23-year-old and 20-year-old who were stabbed to death along with their grandmother, 68-year-old Christine “Tina” Lucas. Twanna Lucas found the three dead inside her Alder Grove housing project home.

Watson’s white 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander was later discovered in Reno but he was not inside. The driver in the SUV was interviewed by police but their connection to Watson has not been reported.