Taste of Soul Food Row at Black Expo Sacramento

In honor of Black History Month, the community is invited to Cal Expo for the 29th annual Black Expo from 11 a.m. 'til 7 p.m. on February 25. Black Expo will celebrate black history and the great figures of yesterday, today and tomorrow. The event will also have many workshops on any topic you could think of: food, housing, health, finances and the list goes on.

Paul is in the kitchen with Pattie Young and Shaun Cormier from Louisiana Heaven as they cook up some gumbo.

And Dr. Rick Warren has all the details on the expo.