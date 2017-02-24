Tech Smart: New Gadgets

In today's Tech Smart, Rich Demuro is showing off some gadgets to know including a picture frame you control from your phone, a wearable bluetooth speaker and an affordable laptop that you can use in 4 unique ways.
- Free your photos from your phone and show them off in a wifi frame from Nixplay.
The Iris features a beautiful design, a big 8 inch screen and lots of easy to use features.
- Put some music in your day with the Polk Boom Bit. It's a wearable bluetooth speaker that's perfect for activities that you might not want to wear headphones for.
- If you're looking for a simple laptop that can handle everyday tasks - like email, web surfing, word processing and watching videos - check out the versatile Acer Chromebook 11. It's one of the first chromebooks that can run android apps from google play