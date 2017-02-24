Video: Chairs Fly as Wild Brawl Breaks Out in New York City Restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The bar closed early Friday after a vicious, chair-throwing brawl broke out at the Bronx, New York, family restaurant the night before.

Video captured the chaos at Seafood City on City Island Avenue Thursday night, according to WPIX. Multiple people were seen throwing chairs around in the large dining room for several minutes.

Police were called to the scene, but by the time they arrived the people involved in the fight were gone. There was no police report filed.

It's unclear what started the fight, but Seafood City's management said they believe alcohol was a factor.

"The kids just seem to be, just lack any kind of decency or morals today. There's no consequences for their behaviors. It's really sad and it's unfortunate the kids would come to a family place like this and totally disrupt and cause chaos," a woman outside the restaurant told WPIX.

The restaurant stopped serving alcohol by 6 p.m. on Friday. It will close at that time until further notice, according to signs posted by the management.

Seafood City is known for its affordable food and family-style atmosphere. The incident is isolated, but many people in the neighborhood aren't happy about it.

A community board member is calling for the state to suspend the restaurant's liquor license.

Majorie Velazquez, of Community Board 10, told WPIX: