Winter Rains Could Hurt or Help Northern California Agriculture

GUINDA -- Full Belly Farm owner Judith Redmond welcomes the heavy rains this winter, but she also says it comes with challenges.

The fields on her organic farm are soggy, making it hard for crews to harvest winter vegetables and working the fields for spring crops could be delayed.

The almond harvest could be affected as well. Blossoms are slowly blooming because of colder weather and bees brought in to pollinate orchards aren't active in the cold and rain.

The good news is that there is time for the weather to warm up, allowing water-logged fields to dry out and bees to do their job of pollinating orchards.

The Capay Valley Almond Blossom Festival will also depend on good weather and is still scheduled for Sunday, paying tribute to the state's $6 billion almond crop.