3-Month-Old Dies in Car Fire on Southern California Freeway

TUSTIN (AP) — The California Highway Patrol says a 3-month-old girl died in a car fire along an Orange County freeway after the adults in the vehicle were unable to free her from a car seat.

CHP dispatcher Michael Corcoran tells the Los Angeles Times that the driver of the Dodge Caravan noticed flames after hitting debris in a southbound lane of Interstate 5 near Tustin Friday night.

The driver pulled to the shoulder and four adults got out but were unable to get the infant out. The child died at the scene.

Tustin – Vehicle fire on SB5 at Tustin Ranch Rd. 4 patients to hospital; 1 infant DOA. CHP investigating incident. pic.twitter.com/o92ICKRzOd — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) February 25, 2017

Corcoran says the adults were treated at a hospital for burns ranging from moderate to severe, said Corcoran.

He didn’t know if the child’s parents were among the adults. All were from the state of Washington.