Authorities Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Rocklin

ROCKLIN — A home burglary suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Rocklin.

The shooting happened off of Wyckford Blvd. in the 4900 block of Bradford Drive.

Officers responded to a burglary in progress around 10 a.m. Saturday. The suspect was confronted by the homeowner and then by officers. Authorities say the suspect had a weapon.

At this time it is not known if the suspect charged the officers but the suspect was shot and died on scene.

The suspect’s age and gender are not known at this time.

Officers are also investigating a vehicle pursuit in the area to determine if it is related to the burglary.

