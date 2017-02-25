Officials Rescue Kayaker Who Went Missing in Cosumnes River Preserve

(FOX40) — It took nearly two hours Saturday for officials to locate a lost kayaker within the wetlands of the Cosumnes River Preserve.

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department discovered the kayaker with their helicopter at around 6:45 p.m. A Cosumnes Fire Department boat was led to the kayaker’s location and safely got him to solid ground at the preserve’s parking lot.

Multiple San Joaquin County crews assisted the Cosumnes Fire Department after the department received a call at around 5:20 p.m. about the overdue kayaker. Around 15 minutes prior to that call, San Joaquin County Officials also received information regarding the lost man.

Teams with the departments were leading their search along the preserve as well as the Mokelumne River before finding the kayaker.

Officials have not said how the man became lost and have not released his identity.

Stay with FOX40 for more information as this story develops.