Sacramento Fire Crews Fight Major Westmoreland Way House Fire

SACRAMENTO -- Residents on Westmoreland Way were forced to flee Saturday when a fire engulfed their home.

Sacramento Fire Department crews were on scene at around 5 p.m. fighting the major house fire near Havenhurst Drive.

"Glad that no one was hurt," said neighbor James Hale. "I'm concerned because, you know, there was a lot of people that lived in the house. You know, two young, very young, kids, so I'm concerned about what they're going to do, where they're going to stay."

Officials have not reported any injuries at this time. The extent of the damages to the home has also not been reported.

