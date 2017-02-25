UC Davis Students Raise Money, Shave Their Heads for Cancer Awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- Over 40 students at UC Davis shaved their heads Saturday to raise awareness for young adults affected by cancer.

Each student raised at least $100, some raising up to $500.

The non-profit organization plans to travel to about six more colleges over the next six months.

"The best part about this is the kids can't wait for this event," said event organizer Ben Teller. "They wait all quarter long, they don't cut their hair and this is the big day where they get to shave their heads in front of all their friends."

In the show of solidarity, the organization says that their main focus is to let young adults with cancer know that they're not alone.