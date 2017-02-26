× Actor Bill Paxton Dead at 61

LOS ANGELES — Veteran actor Bill Paxton died Saturday due to complications from surgery.

Paxton was 61.

He was best known for his film roles in “Aliens,” “Titanic,” and “Apollo 13.” Paxton was also recently seen in TV series like “Big Love,” “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.LD.,” and “Training Day.”

A family representative issued a statement Sunday morning:

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” the statement said. “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”