RIPON — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department¬†is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Ripon.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning on Tornell Circle.

@StanSheriff deputy involved in an officer involved shooting on Tornell Circle #Ripon. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/xCPfR2kONm — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) February 26, 2017

Investigators say the deputy was not injured. The condition of the person who was shot was not immediately known.

It was also unclear what led to shots being fired.

Ripon Police and the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office were also on scene to investigate.

@ripon_pd & #SanJoaquinDA are on scene for the officer involved shooting invest. The dep involved was not injured. No other info to release pic.twitter.com/0n8iO72shp — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) February 26, 2017