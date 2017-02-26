Man Arrested After Allegedly Punching Stockton Police Officer in Face

STOCKTON — A man was arrested after he allegedly ran from the scene of a crash and assaulted an officer, according to police.

Officers spotted a hit-and-run crash on I-5 near eastbound Highway 4. When the officers stopped to help, the victims told police that the person who had hit them had run away.

Officers caught up to the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Brenden Falk, and tried to arrest him. Falk allegedly punched an officer in the jaw, police said.

Officers tased Falk and were able to take him into custody.

Falk was booked on charges of battery of an officer and resisting arrest.