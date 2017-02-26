Police Officer Rescues Grandmother from Burning Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Officer Justin Freeman was in the right place at the right time Saturday.

"I was driving to a different call coming down on Florin Road and I saw the smoke," he said.

His routine patrol turned into a rescue mission. Flames ripped through a home on the 7000 block of Westmoreland Way in Sacramento on Saturday evening. All but one person got out of the fiery house.

"They said 'yeah a grandma is still inside,'" said Freeman.

Running into a burning home isn't in Freeman's job description with the Sacramento Police Department, but he said he was first on scene and knew what he had to do.

"The garage was going up fast, and there was a lot of smoke, and I figured let's get her out of there as soon as possible," he said.

Freeman said an elderly woman was inside trying to pack, but there was no time. He helped her get out of the house and they were both uninjured.

A humble Freeman said he was just doing his job, but others on the force call it something else.

"I think he is a hero, any time somebody puts someone else's needs before their own, that is really the definition of a hero, and he clearly did that in this case," said officer Matthew McPhail with the Sacramento Police Department.