High-efficiency windows are a worthwhile investment but can be costly. Applying window film is a more affordable energy saving option.

Hiring a professional installer to apply the solar film is recommended in order to avoid bubbles between the glass and the film as well as prevent cracks and peeling in the future.

Window film can also shield sun glare and help protect furniture from fading in harsh outdoor light.

