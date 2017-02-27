Author David P. Perlmutter in Wrong Place, Wrong Time

Author David P. Perlmutter joined us all the way from the UK via Skype to talk about his books and writing style. His first book Wrong Place, Wrong Time is a true story that documents his experience one night in Spain where he stumbles upon a building fire and decides to help those inside. Little did he know that the decision he made would take a turn for the worst when he was falsely accused of being responsible for the fire. You can purchase this book and his others on Amazon.
More info:
David P. Perlmutter
DavidPPerlmutter.com
Facebook: Wrong Place, Wrong Time Book
Twitter: @DavidPPerlmutter