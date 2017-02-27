Local Non-Profit Helps Vulnerable Flood Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX40's Gary Dietrich is supporting those who may be affected by Northern California's heavy floodwaters.

Citizen Voice, a Sacramento non-profit, has a goal to "involve citizens, protect the vulnerable." The non-profit has helped distribute over 100,000 "Safely Out Kits" to vulnerable residents living alone in California.

Five-thousand "Safely Out" door hangers will be sent to care facilities in Sacramento County and Elk Grove to help notify first responders that the person inside is either safe or in need of help.

Join me in honoring Mom's memory on my birthday...let's protect the most vulnerable. Click to donate: https://t.co/2bGIqDvIhA via @gofundme — Gary Dietrich (@garydietrich) February 27, 2017

For more information visit Citizen Voice online or call them at 916-503-3194. A GoFundMe page to raise money for the flood kits and door hangers has been set up in honor of Dietrich's mother.