Low Snow Brings Excitement, Delays to Foothills

CAMINO -- Camino resident Terry Ballew treated his dog Carl to a warm sweater and extra treats Monday morning to keep his four legged friend warm.

Ballew says his dog isn't used to seeing snow in Camino and neither is he.

"I have lived here for about 40 years, and I never expect the snow this low. They said 4,000 to 6,000 feet and that was about a week ago, and I thought it was over on this last storm, but 3 o'clock this morning I heard the noise outside my window and I knew the plows were running," Ballew said.

Snow fell as low at 3,000 feet just a couple of miles east of Placerville, catching drivers headed east by surprise -- like June Liew.

He was heading to the Tahoe area to go skiing for the first time, but was forced to make a pit stop.

"We were heading to South Lake Tahoe," Liew told FOX40. "We booked a lesson online but now we have to pull out because we don't have chains on our car. So that's kind of disappointing."

But Liew isn't too upset about missing his ski lesson. He says he's just excited to be in the snow.

"We are from Malaysia, so Malaysia is summer all year summer," he said. "So this is the third or second time I have touched snow, so it's so exciting."

Snow boarder Andrew Tenorio, of Oakland, feels the same way.

He says he wasn't expecting to put chains on his tires at such a low elevation but he came prepared and he says the more snow, the better.

"It's really great we've come in the past and there's been less than a foot of snow," Tenorio said. "So this year it's great to have this much snow. I really love it."