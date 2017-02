NATOMAS — One man is in serious condition after being shot in South Natomas, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The shooting happened near Stonecreek and Pebblewood drives on Monday afternoon.

No suspect information or motive is known.

No other information was immediately available.

Sac pd say one man is in serious condition after being shot in south Natomas. More coming up on @FOX40 @5 pic.twitter.com/zUb5yo9bZV — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) February 28, 2017

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com for updates on this developing story.